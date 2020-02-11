3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- February 11, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth A (BMCAX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. BMCAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. BMCAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.04%.

Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund (DSCPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. DSCPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 10.67%, expense ratio of 0.97% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology A (JATAX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JATAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.74% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

