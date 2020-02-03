3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- February 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

American Funds Growth Fund of America 529C (CGFCX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. CGFCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. CGFCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.46%.

Red Oak Technology Select (ROGSX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. ROGSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 17.65% over the last five years, ROGSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Adviser (PAMCX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PAMCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.46% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

