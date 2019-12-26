3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- December 26, 2019
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core A (PKSAX) has a 1.29% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. PKSAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 16.29% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 13.54% over the last five years, OTCHX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Hartford Stock HLS IA (HSTAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HSTAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HSTAX has an expense ratio of 0.52%, management fee of 0.48%, and annual returns of 11.79% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?
Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.
To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.
Get Your FREE Guide Now
Get Your Free (HSTAX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (OTCHX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (PKSAX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.