3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- December 26, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core A (PKSAX) has a 1.29% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. PKSAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 16.29% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 13.54% over the last five years, OTCHX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Hartford Stock HLS IA (HSTAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HSTAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HSTAX has an expense ratio of 0.52%, management fee of 0.48%, and annual returns of 11.79% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

