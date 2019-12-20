3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- December 20, 2019

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AB Small Cap Growth A (QUASX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUASX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. QUASX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.84%.

Principal Blue Chip Fund A (PBLAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PBLAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.62%, expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.66%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Equinox EquityHedge US Strategy I (EEHIX). Expense ratio: 0.99%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 10.72%. EEHIX is a Long Short - Equity fund, and these funds aim to minimize exposure to the broader market, taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

