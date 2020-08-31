3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 31, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Alger Small Cap Growth I-2 (AASOX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. AASOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With annual returns of 15.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

General Electric RSP Mutual Fund (GESSX). Expense ratio: 0.14%. Management fee: 0.1%. GESSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.48% over the last five years.

Neuberger Berman Guardian A (NGDAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGDAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDAX has an expense ratio of 1.08%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 10.88% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

