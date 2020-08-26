3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 26, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AB Discovery Growth I (CHCIX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. CHCIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.68%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R2 (PPUNX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PPUNX, with annual returns of 12.57% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Alger Health Sciences Z (AHSZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. AHSZX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. AHSZX has an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 11.12% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

