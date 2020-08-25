3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 25, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Van Eck International Investors Gold Y (INIYX). INIYX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.73%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.8%.

Baird Midcap Institutional (BMDIX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. BMDIX, with annual returns of 11.58% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style I (AUEIX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AUEIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.9%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

