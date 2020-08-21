3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 21, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund A (BALGX). BALGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.79%, management fee of 0.35%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.74%.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth IR (GTMTX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. GTMTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. GTMTX, with annual returns of 11.19% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund P (LCFPX): 1.31% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LCFPX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.53% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

