3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Franklin DynaTech R (FDNRX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FDNRX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FDNRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 19.16%.

Principal Mid Cap Growth R4 (PIPPX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PIPPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.35% over the last five years, PIPPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Growth (TRLGX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. TRLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 16.85%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

