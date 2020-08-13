3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 13, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MSIF Growth Portfolio A (MSEGX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MSEGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 22.41% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral R (OGMNX): 1.42% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMNX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 17.54% over the last five years, OGMNX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund K (FAGKX): 0.43% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. FAGKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.11% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

