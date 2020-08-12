3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 12, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Global Technology D (JNGTX). JNGTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 23.52%.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 16.56% over the last five years, OLGAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund Investor (ARTMX): 1.2% expense ratio and 0.94% management fee. ARTMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.24%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

