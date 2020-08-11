3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund R (ANZRX) has a 1.23% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANZRX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With yearly returns of 10.1% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Investor (NMANX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NMANX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 10.04% over the last five years, NMANX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund A (JIGAX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.42% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

