3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- August 07, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Van Eck International Investors Gold Y (INIYX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIYX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With annual returns of 16.8% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX). Expense ratio: 0.82%. Management fee: 0.64%. PRGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.08% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth I (OGGFX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. OGGFX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With a five-year annual return of 14.16%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

