3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- April 16, 2020

Commerce Growth Fund (CFGRX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. CFGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.4% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Federated Kaufmann Small Cap K (FKKSX): 1.31% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. FKKSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 10.48% over the last five years, FKKSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Red Oak Technology Select (ROGSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ROGSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. ROGSX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 14.13% over the past five years.

