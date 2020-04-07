3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- April 07, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. OTCHX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.68%.

Fidelity Select Medical Equipment & Systems (FSMEX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FSMEX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With yearly returns of 17.27% over the last five years, FSMEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock Adviser (PAGSX): 1.12% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PAGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With a five-year annual return of 13.88%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

