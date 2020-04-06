3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- April 06, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Adviser (BAGAX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. BAGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. BAGAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.52%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise N (JDMNX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JDMNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 14.59% over the last five years, JDMNX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FKDNX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.25% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

