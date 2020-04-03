3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- April 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio I (MGGIX). MGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.92%, management fee of 0.74%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 17.99%.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adviser (NBMBX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. NBMBX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.47% over the last five years, NBMBX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX). Expense ratio: 0.84%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 12.86%. ODIYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

