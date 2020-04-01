3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- April 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Columbia Acorn European Fund Z (CAEZX) has a 1.19% expense ratio and 1.16% management fee. CAEZX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With yearly returns of 10.74% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Principal Large Cap Growth I A (PLGAX): 1% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PLGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 10.91% over the last five years, PLGAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Harbor Global Leaders Investor (HGGIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. HGGIX has an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 11.87% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

