3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Magellan (FMAGX): 0.52% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. FMAGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FMAGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.59%.

Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Investor (HFMDX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HFMDX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. With five-year annualized performance of 11.71%, expense ratio of 1.35% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity A (JPEAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JPEAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JPEAX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.35%, and annual returns of 12.26% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

