3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Franklin Convertible Securities Adviser (FCSZX). FCSZX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.58%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.19%.

Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Growth (FMFMX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FMFMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FMFMX, with annual returns of 14.39% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

GMO Quality III (GQETX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. GQETX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.47% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

