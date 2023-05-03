3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity C (JPECX). JPECX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.45%, management fee of 0.35%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.68%.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R3 (MLGRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MLGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 10.66%, expense ratio of 1.31% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral Y (OGMYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OGMYX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. OGMYX has an expense ratio of 0.82%, management fee of 0.58%, and annual returns of 11.24% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

