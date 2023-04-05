3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JGLTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. JGLTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.44%.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R6 (MIGNX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIGNX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.1%, expense ratio of 0.37% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Capital Appreciation R5 (PCAQX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PCAQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PCAQX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.46%, and annual returns of 10.23% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

