3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX). JLGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.65%.

Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, KTCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 10.31%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Capital Appreciation R5 (PCAQX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. PCAQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.16%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JLGZX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PCAQX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (KTCSX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.