3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX): 0.6% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ALLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.05% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Franklin Convertible Securities Adviser (FCSZX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FCSZX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. With five-year annualized performance of 11.54%, expense ratio of 0.58% and management fee of 0.46%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R6 (JUEMX). Expense ratio: 0.44%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 10.55%. JUEMX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

