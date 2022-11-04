3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Baird Midcap Institutional (BMDIX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. BMDIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.17%.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Growth I (EILGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. EILGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 14.48%, expense ratio of 0.77% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX): 1.26% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.11% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

