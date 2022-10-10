3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio K (FOCKX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. FOCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. FOCKX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.98%.

LKCM Equity Institutional (LKEQX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LKEQX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. LKEQX, with annual returns of 11.86% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price New Horizons I (PRJIX). Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 13.41%. PRJIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (FOCKX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (PRJIX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (LKEQX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.