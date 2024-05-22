3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund A (FANAX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FANAX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. FANAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.36%.

Ivy Large Cap Growth I (IYGIX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. IYGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. IYGIX, with annual returns of 15.38% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Pioneer Global Equity Y (PGSYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PGSYX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. PGSYX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 12.44% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

