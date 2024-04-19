3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Janus Henderson Contrarian T (JSVAX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. JSVAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. JSVAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.01%.

MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities Service Class (MSVYX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MSVYX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With five-year annualized performance of 11.72%, expense ratio of 0.87% and management fee of 0.58%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund B (PMYBX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PMYBX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. PMYBX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 15.78% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

