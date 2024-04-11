3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Global Research Institutional (JAWGX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. JAWGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 12.43% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights IR (GLCTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. GLCTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 15.74%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth I (NBMLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NBMLX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. NBMLX has an expense ratio of 0.69%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.94% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.