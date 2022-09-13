3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Neuberger Berman Guardian A (NGDAX) has a 1.04% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. NGDAX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 14.86% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences (PRHSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PRHSX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 12.03%, expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.63%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

TIAA-CREF SocialChoice LwCrbnEq R (TEWCX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. TEWCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.79%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.