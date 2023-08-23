3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid-Cap Growth (PRDMX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRDMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. PRDMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.33%.

Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap K (FSSKX): 0.57% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSSKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FSSKX, with annual returns of 11.02% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS IB (HDGBX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HDGBX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HDGBX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 10.38% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

