3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Putnam Small Cap Growth R (PSGRX): 1.46% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. PSGRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PSGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.6%.

ProFunds Semicond UltraSector Investor (SMPIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, SMPIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 26.27%, expense ratio of 1.44% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AQR Large Cap Momentum Style I (AMOMX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. AMOMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. AMOMX has an expense ratio of 0.4%, management fee of 0.25%, and annual returns of 13.2% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.





Zacks Investment Research

