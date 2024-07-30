3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JLGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 19.5% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

BlackRock Basic Value I (MABAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MABAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.15%, expense ratio of 0.56% and management fee of 0.42%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Mid Cap R5 (PMBPX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PMBPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.97% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

