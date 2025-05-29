3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Century Large Company Value R6

(ALVDX) has a 0.49% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ALVDX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.7% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio C

(GAITX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0% management fee. GAITX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. GAITX, with annual returns of 9.99% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund Admiral

(VMNVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VMNVX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. VMNVX has an expense ratio of 0.14%, management fee of 0.13%, and annual returns of 9.39% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

