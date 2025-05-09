3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

DFA United Kingdom Small Company I

(DFUKX) has a 0.51% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. DFUKX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund investing in stocks across the vast European continent. With yearly returns of 11.37% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Third Avenue Value Fund Investor

(TVFVX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TVFVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 26.48%, expense ratio of 1.42% and management fee of 0.9%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Transamerica Large Cap Value I

(TWQIX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. TWQIX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 19.45% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DFUKX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TWQIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TVFVX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.