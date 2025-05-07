3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

FullerThaler Behav SmallCap R6

(FTHFX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. FTHFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 19.2%.

NYLI WMC Intl Research I

(MYIIX). Expense ratio: 0.86%. Management fee: 0.75%. MYIIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.38% over the last five years.

T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund

(PRSCX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRSCX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.64% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

