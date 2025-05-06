3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Franklin Utilities Advisor

(FRUAX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FRUAX is a Sector - Utilities fund, and these types of mutual funds are known for their stability; they focus on companies that provide essential services to millions of people on a daily basis like electric power, gas distribution, and water supply. With annual returns of 11.99% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Harbor Mid Cap Value Investor

(HIMVX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HIMVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With five-year annualized performance of 19.11%, expense ratio of 1.21% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

William Blair Small Cap Growth N

(WBSNX). Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 0.94%. Five year annual return: 14.97%. WBSNX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

