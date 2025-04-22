3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

JHancock Disciplined Value I

(JVLIX) has a 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JVLIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 18.64% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Westwood Real Estate Income A

(KIFAX): 1.23% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. Sector - Real Estate funds like KIFAX are known to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A popular income vehicle thanks to its taxation rules, a REIT is required to pay out at least 90% of its income annually to avoid double taxation. KIFAX, with annual returns of 10.67% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Franklin MultiAsset Moderate Grow A

(SCGRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SCGRX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. SCGRX has an expense ratio of 0.42%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 11.5% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

