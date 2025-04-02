3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Alger Capital Appreciation Focus I

(ALGRX). ALGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.94%, management fee of 0.52%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 19.73%.

Wells Fargo Disciplined US Core Admiral

(EVSYX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSYX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 17.7% over the last five years, EVSYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Heartland Value Fund Institutional

(HNTVX). Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 13.95%. HNTVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

