3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Capital Development A

(FDTTX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. FDTTX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 17.89% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Global Research R

(JDWRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JDWRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With five-year annualized performance of 14.14%, expense ratio of 1.4% and management fee of 0.59%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Cap Appreciation Adviser

(PACLX): 0.96% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. PACLX, an All Cap Value option, is a type of mutual fund that buys stakes in companies in all three valuation categories. With a five-year annual return of 11.35%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

