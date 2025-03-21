3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth I

(NBMLX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. NBMLX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 11.1% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity R1

(MUERX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MUERX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 16.18% over the last five years, MUERX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Investor

(TORTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TORTX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. TORTX has an expense ratio of 1.17%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 19.15% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

