3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth R

(BMCRX): 1.12% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. BMCRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 17.24% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund K

(FDGKX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FDGKX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.07% over the last five years, FDGKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Putnam Equity Income R6

(PEQSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PEQSX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. PEQSX has an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.47%, and annual returns of 16.53% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

