3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds Fundamental Investors 529C

(CFNCX): 1.37% expense ratio and 0.24% management fee. CFNCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. CFNCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.82%.

ProFunds Semicond UltraSector Investor

(SMPIX): 1.48% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. SMPIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 44.17% over the last five years, SMPIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Third Avenue Value Fund Investor

(TVFVX). Expense ratio: 1.42%. Management fee: 0.9%. Five year annual return: 14.71%. TVFVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

