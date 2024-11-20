3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

AB Value Adviser

(ABVYX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. ABVYX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. ABVYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.75%.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund K

(FDGKX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FDGKX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FDGKX, with annual returns of 12.87% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

RBC SMID Cap Growth I

(TMCIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TMCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. TMCIX has an expense ratio of 0.82%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 10.22% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.