3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Nuveen NWQ Small/Mid Cap Value Fund I

(NSMRX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NSMRX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. NSMRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.62%.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Core

(TPLGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TPLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 15.06%, expense ratio of 0.56% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory Diversified Stock A

(SRVEX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. SRVEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.23% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.