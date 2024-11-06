3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights I

(GCVIX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GCVIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 10.84% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

1919 Socially Responsive Balanced I

(LMRNX). Expense ratio: 0.7%. Management fee: 0.52%. LMRNX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.88% over the last five years.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Y

(MLPTX). Expense ratio: 0.87%. Management fee: 0.7%. Five year annual return: 13.4%. MLPTX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

