3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Service Class

(DEIGX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. DEIGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 17.46% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Shelton Equity Income Direct

(EQTIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. EQTIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 11.68%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Goldman Sachs Tax Adviser Global Equity A

(TAGGX). Expense ratio: 0.55%. Management fee: 0.15%. Five year annual return: 11.49%. TAGGX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.