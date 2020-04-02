3 Top Non-US Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries including the emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS International Growth Fund Class A MGRAX aims for capital growth. The fund may invest the majority of its assets in foreign equity securities, which may also include emerging market equity securities. The fund mostly invests in common stocks of those companies it believes to have more-than-average potential for growth. MGRAX has returned 5.5% over a year.

David A. Antonelli is the fund manager of MGRAX since 2010.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund Class A FGIAX aims for long-term capital appreciation and income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign infrastructure-related companies. It may also invest a smaller portion of its assets in equity securities of emerging market issuers. FGIAX has returned 9.4% over a year.

As of January2020, FGIAX held 127 issues with 4.46% of its assets invested in Transurban Group.

MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund Class A MGIAX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in foreign equity securities, which may also comprise emerging markets equity securities. The equity securities may include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in an organization or other issuer.The fund mostly invests in those companies it believes are undervalued. MGIAX has returned 6.5% over a year.

MGIAX has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Non-US mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.