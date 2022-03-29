3 Top Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

Investors with an appetite for high risk may apply Richard Herman Driehaus’ investing strategy for higher returns. Driehaus’ strategy focuses on the “buy high and sell higher” rule and tends to pick momentum stocks. No doubt, it’s a successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

To that end, stocks like Builders FirstSource BLDR, AMN Healthcare Services AMN and PDC Energy PDCE have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Look at Driehaus’ Strategy

After a detailed study of the Driehaus’ strategy, American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was created to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.

“I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around,” Driehaus had said in an interview.

Screening Parameters

The percentage 50-day moving average is one of the key criteria in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend. It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator – positive relative strength – has also been included in this strategy.

In order to make the strategy more profitable, we have only considered those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) as well as a momentum score of ‘A’ or ‘B’. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of ‘A’ or ‘B’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal to take advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of over 7,720 stocks to only 24.

Here are three of the 24 stocks:

Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. Builders FirstSource recently completed its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Builders FirstSource has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for BLDR is nearly 74%, on average.

AMN Healthcare Services is a travel healthcare staffing company. AMN Healthcare Services recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities.

AMN Healthcare Services has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 20%, on average, for AMN.

PDC Energy is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. PDC Energy is focused on the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

PDC Energy has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for PDCE is 47.3%, on average.

