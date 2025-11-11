3 Top Momentum Stocks to Buy as U.S. Shutdown Nears End

The Senate approved a bipartisan bill to end the 41-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. Since the House is on recess, the final approval might be delayed, but President Trump supports reopening. These crucial measures to end the shutdown boosted Wall Street, making it a good time to invest in momentum stocks.

To choose the best momentum stocks, investors should use the Driehaus strategy, known as the “buy high and sell higher” approach. It’s a proven investment method that helped Richard Driehaus earn a spot on Barron’s All-Century Team.

To that end, stocks like Insulet Corporation PODD, Celestica Inc. CLS, and Innodata Inc. INOD have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, suggesting an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which is designed to deliver better long-term returns.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

To make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures an improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in the 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal for taking advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of over 7,743 stocks to only 13.

Here are three of the 13 stocks:

Insulet

Insulet develops, manufactures and sells insulin delivery systems internationally for people with diabetes. PODD has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for PODD is 17.8%, on average.

Celestica

Celestica, along with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain solutions globally. CLS has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for CLS is 6.9%, on average.

Innodata

Innodata is a data engineering company in the United States, the U.K., the Netherlands, Canada and worldwide. INOD has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for INOD is 55.9%, on average.

